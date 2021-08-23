Oman lifts travel ban on India, 20 other countries from September 1

Muscat: Oman government on Monday has lifted the travel ban from India and twenty other countries, after having previously restricted flights over COVID-19 concerns.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to return to the country from September 1.

Oman’s CAA has confirmed that citizens from 18 countries — including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh — who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19, can travel to Oman.

هيئة الطيران المدني تصدر تعميمًا لكافة المسافرين وشركات الطيران العاملة بالسلطنة بناءً على القرار الصادر عن اللجنة العليا #COVID-19 بشأن إنهاء العمل بقائمة الدول التي يحظر على القادمين منها دخول أراضي السلطنة، ويسري القرار بدءًا من 1 سبتمبر 2021م من الساعة 12 ظهرًا بتوقيت السلطنة pic.twitter.com/8Wy1HxzByK — هيئة الطّيران المدني (@CAAOMN) August 23, 2021

All arriving passengers are required to be fully vaccinated, with the last dose required to have been received not less than 14 days ahead of estimated arrival time.

Passengers arriving to the Sultanate that present a pre-travel negative result COVID-19 PCR test are exempted from quarantine.

Passengers are also subject to have a negative PCR test on entering Oman, to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

Also, all Omani citizens, residents, Oman visa holders and those eligible for visa on arrival will be allowed to enter the sultanate in accordance with COVID-19 norms.

Oman lifted the ban on travelers from India after a gap of four months.

Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Pfizer and Sinovac are the only vaccines approved in Oman. Those who have received Covishield and Sputnik vaccines will get a travel permit from India.

The announcements come two days after Oman completely lifted its nationwide night curfew after the number of new daily COVID-19 infections declined in recent weeks.