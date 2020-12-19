Oman offers visa free entry to Indians

Muscat: Oman has decided to offer visa free entry to the persons of 103 nations including India. Persons who avail this facility can stay in the country for 10 days.

The decision was taken to boost the sultanate’s tourism and revive its economy.

List of countries

As per Oman Observer report, the list of these countries is as follows

Portugal Sweden Norway Andorra Italy Bulgaria San Marino Switzerland Croatia Liechtenstein Macedonia Hungary Serbia Georgia Estonia Denmark Germany Greece Iceland Belgium Romania Slovenia Finland Luxembourg Malta Monaco Cyprus Ukraine Spain Czech Republic Vatican Austria Ireland Britain Poland Slovakia France Latvia Lithuania Moldova The Netherlands. Ecuador Bolivia Venezuela Colombia Uruguay Paraguay Surinam Argentina Brazil Chile Japan Thailand South Africa Lebanon Hong Kong Federal Republic of Russia People’s Republic of China Seychelles America Brunei Darussalam Turkey South Korea New Zealand Iran French Ghana Australia Indonesia Taiwan Canada Malaysia Macau Island Singapore Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Costa Rica Nicaragua Morocco India Armenia Panama Bosnia and Herzegovina Turkmenistan Honduras Guatemala Kazakhstan Laos Albania Bhutan Peru Maldives Salvador Vietnam Cuba Mexico Jordan Egypt Tunisia Algeria Mauritania.

Conditions to get visa free entry

However, people belonging to some of the countries out of 103 nations will have to satisfy a few conditions to avail the visa free entry.

As per an official at the Civil Aviation Authority, people belonging to India, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Morocco, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, the Maldives, Salvador, Vietnam, Cuba and Mexico must satisfy a few conditions to get visa free entry, Times of Oman reported.

These conditions includes but not limited to

They must be either residents or posses valid entry visa to any of the following countries The United States of America Canada Australia The United Kingdom The Schengen Agreement countries Japan They must possess a passport that is valid for at least six months Sufficient money to meet their expenses during the stay in Oman.

It is also reported that a stay beyond 10 days will attract a fine of OMR 10 per day.