Oman offers visa free entry to Indians

Muscat: Oman has decided to offer visa free entry to the persons of 103 nations including India. Persons who avail this facility can stay in the country for 10 days.
The decision was taken to boost the sultanate’s tourism and revive its economy.
List of countries
As per Oman Observer report, the list of these countries is as follows
- Portugal
- Sweden
- Norway
- Andorra
- Italy
- Bulgaria
- San Marino
- Switzerland
- Croatia
- Liechtenstein
- Macedonia
- Hungary
- Serbia
- Georgia
- Estonia
- Denmark
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Belgium
- Romania
- Slovenia
- Finland
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Cyprus
- Ukraine
- Spain
- Czech Republic
- Vatican
- Austria
- Ireland
- Britain
- Poland
- Slovakia
- France
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Moldova
- The Netherlands.
- Ecuador
- Bolivia
- Venezuela
- Colombia
- Uruguay
- Paraguay
- Surinam
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Japan
- Thailand
- South Africa
- Lebanon
- Hong Kong
- Federal Republic of Russia
- People’s Republic of China
- Seychelles
- America
- Brunei Darussalam
- Turkey
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Iran
- French Ghana
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
- Canada
- Malaysia
- Macau Island
- Singapore
- Azerbaijan
- Uzbekistan
- Belarus
- Tajikistan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Costa Rica
- Nicaragua
- Morocco
- India
- Armenia
- Panama
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Turkmenistan
- Honduras
- Guatemala
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Albania
- Bhutan
- Peru
- Maldives
- Salvador
- Vietnam
- Cuba
- Mexico
- Jordan
- Egypt
- Tunisia
- Algeria
- Mauritania.
Conditions to get visa free entry
However, people belonging to some of the countries out of 103 nations will have to satisfy a few conditions to avail the visa free entry.
As per an official at the Civil Aviation Authority, people belonging to India, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Morocco, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, the Maldives, Salvador, Vietnam, Cuba and Mexico must satisfy a few conditions to get visa free entry, Times of Oman reported.
These conditions includes but not limited to
- They must be either residents or posses valid entry visa to any of the following countries
- The United States of America
- Canada
- Australia
- The United Kingdom
- The Schengen Agreement countries
- Japan
- They must possess a passport that is valid for at least six months
- Sufficient money to meet their expenses during the stay in Oman.
It is also reported that a stay beyond 10 days will attract a fine of OMR 10 per day.