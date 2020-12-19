Oman offers visa free entry to Indians

By Sameer|   Published: 19th December 2020 9:51 am IST
Muscat: Oman has decided to offer visa free entry to the persons of 103 nations including India. Persons who avail this facility can stay in the country for 10 days.

The decision was taken to boost the sultanate’s tourism and revive its economy.

List of countries

As per Oman Observer report, the list of these countries is as follows

  1. Portugal
  2. Sweden
  3. Norway
  4. Andorra
  5. Italy
  6. Bulgaria
  7. San Marino
  8. Switzerland
  9. Croatia
  10. Liechtenstein
  11. Macedonia
  12. Hungary
  13. Serbia
  14. Georgia
  15. Estonia
  16. Denmark
  17. Germany
  18. Greece
  19. Iceland
  20. Belgium
  21. Romania
  22. Slovenia
  23. Finland
  24. Luxembourg
  25. Malta
  26. Monaco
  27. Cyprus
  28. Ukraine
  29. Spain
  30. Czech Republic
  31. Vatican
  32. Austria
  33. Ireland
  34. Britain
  35. Poland
  36. Slovakia
  37. France
  38. Latvia
  39. Lithuania
  40. Moldova
  41. The Netherlands.
  42. Ecuador
  43. Bolivia
  44. Venezuela
  45. Colombia
  46. Uruguay
  47. Paraguay
  48. Surinam
  49. Argentina
  50. Brazil
  51. Chile
  52. Japan
  53. Thailand
  54. South Africa
  55. Lebanon
  56. Hong Kong
  57. Federal Republic of Russia
  58. People’s Republic of China
  59. Seychelles
  60. America
  61. Brunei Darussalam
  62. Turkey
  63. South Korea
  64. New Zealand
  65. Iran
  66. French Ghana
  67. Australia
  68. Indonesia
  69. Taiwan
  70. Canada
  71. Malaysia
  72. Macau Island
  73. Singapore
  74. Azerbaijan
  75. Uzbekistan
  76. Belarus
  77. Tajikistan
  78. Kyrgyzstan
  79. Costa Rica
  80. Nicaragua
  81. Morocco
  82. India
  83. Armenia
  84. Panama
  85. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  86. Turkmenistan
  87. Honduras
  88. Guatemala
  89. Kazakhstan
  90. Laos
  91. Albania
  92. Bhutan
  93. Peru
  94. Maldives
  95. Salvador
  96. Vietnam
  97. Cuba
  98. Mexico
  99. Jordan
  100. Egypt
  101. Tunisia
  102. Algeria
  103. Mauritania.
Conditions to get visa free entry

However, people belonging to some of the countries out of 103 nations will have to satisfy a few conditions to avail the visa free entry.

As per an official at the Civil Aviation Authority, people belonging to India, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Morocco, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, the Maldives, Salvador, Vietnam, Cuba and Mexico must satisfy a few conditions to get visa free entry, Times of Oman reported.

These conditions includes but not limited to

  1. They must be either residents or posses valid entry visa to any of the following countries
    1. The United States of America
    2. Canada
    3. Australia
    4. The United Kingdom
    5. The Schengen Agreement countries
    6. Japan
  2. They must possess a passport that is valid for at least six months
  3. Sufficient money to meet their expenses during the stay in Oman.
It is also reported that a stay beyond 10 days will attract a fine of OMR 10 per day.

