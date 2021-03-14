Oman quarantines over 11K arrivals

Muscat, March 14 : Authorities in Oman have quarantined more than 11,000 people who arrived in country as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, official media reported.

According to the official media report on Saturday, as many as 90 per cent of them are expatriates, Xinhua news agency.

The number of hotels that took the facilities of institutional quarantine reached 482, and the Governorate of Muscat recorded the highest number of 200 hotels.

Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Shamsi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Head of the Relief and Shelter Sector, said in statements that 33 private institutions have been approved for institutional isolation.

Oman’s Health Ministry had announced that the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate has reached 145,257, while overall recoveries were 135,227 and the death toll stood at 1,600.

