Omar showers praise on Uddhav Thackeray

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks to media after he was freed from detention as the administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him, in Srinagar, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. National Conference leader, who turned 50 on March 10, has been under detention since August 5, when the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (PTI Photo/S.Irfan)(PTI24-03-2020_000160B)

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Sunday showered praise on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state.

“UddhavThackeray has been a revelation,” Omar tweeted.

The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases.

Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.