Ombudsman suspends HCA’s Apex council

Hyderabad: The ombudsman appointed to look after the affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Justice Deepak Varma has suspended the apex council.

He announced that the council would be in suspension till the completion of an inquiry into the complaint lodged by former president of the association and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

In his complaint, Azhar told the ombudsman that the members of the apex council were behaving in a unilateral manner and committing a lot of irregularities.

The ombudsman went through the complaint of Azhar and decided to suspend the council. However the members of the council claimed that the appointment of the ombudsman was itself illegal and added that Azhar had unilaterally appointed the ombudsman. They alleged that the ombudsman would act according to the wishes of Azhar.