OMCs hold petrol, diesel prices for 25th consecutive day

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Friday across the four metropolitan cities.

Retail fuel prices were unchanged for the 25th consecutive day after they were last revised on December 7.

In the national capital, petrol price was at Rs 83.71 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 90.34, Rs 86.51 and Rs 85.19 per litre, respectively.

Similarly, the price of diesel has remained at the same level since December 7 across the four cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata at Rs 73.87, Rs 80.51, Rs 79.21 and Rs 77.44 per litre, respectively.

The OMCs have gone on a pause mode amid a rise in crude oil prices as Brent crude has been trading at over the $50 per barrel mark on the back of commencement of vaccination drives in several countries to counter the pandemic and expectations of a big pickup in demand.

The February contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is currently trading around $51.80 per barrel.

