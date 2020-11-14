On Diwali, why ‘Urdu’, ‘Mughals’, ‘Bakrid’ are trending on Twitter?

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Diwali, “Urdu”, “Mughals” and “Bakrid” are trending on Twitter.

‘Urdu’ and ‘Mughals’ started trending after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a snapshot on his Twitter and in the description he wrote, “The brilliant ⁦ @saharzaman ⁩ has come up with an Urdu greeting for #Diwali — “Jashn-e-Chiraagh Mubarak!” I love it. Spread the light!”

Bombardment of reactions

Tharoor’s tweet was followed by a bombardment of reactions from the right wing and they opposed to usage of Urdu phase for Diwali.

The Congress leader later shared a link of an article published on Siasat.com which said that even Mughals used to celebrate Diwali.

He wrote: ” Why all the objections? The Mughals observed #Diwali too, but Sanghis prefer to rewrite the past to suit their prejudices of the present”, one of the Twitterati wrote, “Good he didn’t say Mughals only brought Diwali to India.

The brilliant ⁦@saharzaman⁩ has come up with an Urdu greeting for #Diwali — “Jashn-e-Chiraagh Mubarak!” I love it. Spread the light! pic.twitter.com/bIaOMZR4Ny — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 14, 2020

Why all the objections?

"आ मिटा दें दिलों पे जो सियाही आ गयी है,

मेरी दिवाली तू मना ले, तेरी ईद मैं मनाऊं !"

The Mughals observed #Diwali too, but Sanghis prefer to rewrite the past to suit their prejudices of the present.https://t.co/I8jMiVHePV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 14, 2020

Not the first time

On the other side, ‘Bakrid’ was trending too. However, it is not for the first time that right wing ideologues have tried to draw an equivalence between festivals of Hindus and Muslims. Earlier too whenever, administration had put condition on bursting of firecrackers, the right wing Hindu nationalists start questioning on Muslim festival of Bakrid.

Some of them even demand ban on slaughter of animal in the entire country, comparing it with bursting crackers on Diwali

Here are some of the reactions:

There is difference between Eid and Diwali. They are not same hootiya pic.twitter.com/5qxybvuR4n — Bhole Vishwakarma (@Bholenath) November 14, 2020

Aurangzeb stopped diwali and holi celebrations. — RightWinger (@Tinu34906602) November 14, 2020