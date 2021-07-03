On Saroj Khan’s first death anniversary, Bhushan Kumar announces biopic on iconic choreographer

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, who was fondly known as the Mother of Dance, passed away last year but her unforgettable charm lives on. And now people will get to see her life story on the big screen.

A biopic on the life of the iconic choreographer has been announced on her first death anniversary on Saturday. T-Series is set to produce the upcoming film.

The news was shared on the official Instagram page of T-Series. The caption read, “We’re glad to announce that we’ve acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan’s life story. Stay tuned.”

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar shared that he has acquired the rights to her life story from Saroj Khan’s family.

Speaking about the late choreographer, Kumar said, “Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker.”

“Sarojji’s journey, that started as early as a 3-year-old, was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of their mother,” he concluded.

While the project has been announced, the details on the director and the cast of the forthcoming film have been kept under wraps.

Speaking about the film, Raju Khan, who is a choreographer himself, said that he is glad that Bhushan Kumar decided to make a biopic on Saroj Khan.

“My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour for us, her family, that the world can see her story,” he said.

Sukaina said that she and her family have “closely seen” her late mother’s struggle and fight to become who she was.

Talking about the biopic, Sukaina added, “My mother was loved and respected by the entire industry but we have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was. We hope with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dancing, and her fondness for her actors and respect to the profession with this biopic.”

Saroj Khan joined the industry at the age of three. She became a dancer when she was 10-years-old and by 12, she was an assistant choreographer.

In her career spanning for five decades, Saroj Khan choreographed around 3500 songs. Some of her evergreen tracks are ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai’, ‘Hawa Hawai’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, among others.

The three-time National Award-winning choreographer, who was known for her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, also worked with several millennial actors.

Saroj Khan, who was fondly addressed as ‘Masterji’ by celebrities, passed away in 2020 at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Many stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and Farah Khan paid tributes to her.

Her last work was with her frequent collaborator and actor Madhuri Dixit in the multi-starrer ‘Kalank’.

The late choreographer also became a popular face on television as a judge on dance shows like ‘Naach Baliye’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.