One cop dead, two injured after roof of barrack collapses

Kanpur: One police personnel died, while two are injured when the roof of barrack in Kanpur police line collapsed on Monday late night.

“Three of our men were injured, one of them succumbed to his injuries. Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur said while speaking to media.

“We express our condolences to his family, compensation will be given. His last rites will be performed with full honour,” he added.

He further informed that rescue operation has been completed and the incident will be investigated,” he added.

The injured personnel were rescued after the roof of barrack in police line collapsed and they have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

