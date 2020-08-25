One cop dead, two injured after roof of barrack collapses

Three of our men were injured, one of them succumbed to his injuries. Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police

By Mansoor Published: 25th August 2020 9:29 am IST
dead body
Representational Photo

Kanpur: One police personnel died, while two are injured when the roof of barrack in Kanpur police line collapsed on Monday late night.

“Three of our men were injured, one of them succumbed to his injuries. Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur said while speaking to media.

“We express our condolences to his family, compensation will be given. His last rites will be performed with full honour,” he added.

READ:  Jain temples at Mumbai's Dadar, Byculla, Chembur to open on Aug 22, 23: SC

He further informed that rescue operation has been completed and the incident will be investigated,” he added.

The injured personnel were rescued after the roof of barrack in police line collapsed and they have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close