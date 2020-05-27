One COVID-19 death in AP, 134 fresh cases reported

Amaravati: With134fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradeshbreached 3000 mark to3117while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 58, a bulletin from the government said onWednesday.

The lone death was reported inEast Godavari District.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday, nine were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 9,664 people were tested and 48 including those from other states have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,057.

The number of active patients is now at 1002, out of which 816 are from AP, 75 and 111 from other states and foreign returnees respectively.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 219with75active cases, it said.

Source: PTI

