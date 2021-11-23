One crore cash seized from a car in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Narsingi police in Cyberabad on Monday night seized one crore unaccounted money from a car. While the vehicle checking was in progress a car bearing registration number TS 15 EB 3993 (Innova) was intercepted and a thorough search was carried out.

The police seized cash of rupees 2 crores (various denomination notes) from three persons. The seized money was meant to make a transaction with a hacker,(Zero Money)who in turn will hack the unclaimed bank accounts and transfer the amount from the unclaimed account to the customer’s account.

The trio were carrying an unaccountable amount for the transaction purpose

. “The seized amount along with the car is being handed over to the Income tax Department for further investigation” said V Shiva Kumar Inspector Narsingi police station.