One day old elephant calf latest addition to Park

Posted By Qayam Published: 2nd August 2020 11:39 am IST
Bengaluru: A one-day old elephant calf has become the newest addition to the Bannerghatta Biological Park here, taking the total number of pachyderms there to 24, the BBP said on Sunday.

The mother, 12-year-old ‘Roopa’, gave birth to the calf, her second one, early on Saturday morning.

The first calf was born on December 12, 2016, a BBP release said.

“Both mother and calf are healthy and doing well.

With the addition of this calf, the present elephant population is 24 atBannerghatta Biological Park,” the BBP said.

Source: PTI
