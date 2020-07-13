One dead as major fire breaks out at Delhi Gate

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 9:35 am IST
fire

New Delhi: One person died after a major fire broke out at Delhi Gate here in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

“We received a call at 12:04 a.m. that fire broke out near BSNL building at Delhi gate. Immediately the fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” a fire official said.

Daryagang police station staff also reached the spot. The police is trying to establish the identity of the person who died in the accident.

Source: IANS
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close