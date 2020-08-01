One held for attacking meat transporter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 1 : The police arrested one person for allegedly assaulting a beef transporter in the Badshahpur area of the Gurugram district on Saturday.

The accused, Pradeep Yadav (28), was part of a over two-dozen-strong group that attacked a pick-up van driver Lukman Khan (25) for allegedly transporting beef from Ghasera village, his native place, to Sadar Bazaar market, here on Friday, the police said.

The investigation, however, revealed he was transporting buffalo meat and not beef.

The group allegedly intercepted Lukman near the sector 5/6 traffic signal. When he didn’t stop the vehicle, it chased and intercepted him near Badshahpur village. The group assaulted him with iron rods, hammers, batons, hockey sticks, etc.

The incident, just a few meters away from the Badshahpur police station, was captured on mobile phones by onlookers and was circulated on social media. The police failed to rescue the victim, despite the attackers rampaging there for half an hour.

Taking strong note of the incident, Gurugram Police Commissioner K.K. Rao has transferred the area SHO to the line.

It could have been an attempt to impair religious harmony in the district on Eid, said Preetpal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime), Gurugram. Search to nab other accused was on, he added.

Source: IANS

