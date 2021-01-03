One held in old city for trying to kill opponent

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police on Saturday nabbed an offender who allegedly attempted to kill his opponent in old city. A country made weapon and ammunition was seized from his possession.

Mohammed Dawood Zakir aka U Devander Sharma is a native of Nalgonda district. His father Md Ibrahim has a land of 1 Acre 38 Guntas at Survey No 50, 51, sahib Nagar Kurdu, Vanasthalipuram, Hayath nagar, RR District. There was a dispute between his father and Chakradar over property for 2500 Square yards and a case was filed against the said property.

In the year 2005 one Ayub Khan, who is his brother in law’s friend, met and assured him that he can sell disputed land to others, believing his words the accused entered to an agreement with the said Ayub Khan.

Later the accused along with Ayub Khan sold 2000 Square Yards to one Venkatesh of Khammam for two crores, and gave him Rs. 1 core as his share. The deal did not go through and later the agreement was cancelled.

According to the police recently Ayub Khan allegedly interfered in the land dispute upon which Dawood spoke to the Khan not to interfere into the property, but the Ayub Khan did not care his words.

Dawood decided to take revenge on him. He purchased a weapon (Tapancha) country made weapon 5 years back from a person at Patia (village) Gorakpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On January 2, Dawood came to Ali café Hotel and called Ayub for discussion and both of them got into arguments.

Dawood suddenly took out the Tapancha from his waist and tried to load the weapon to kill him. Meanwhile he was caught and handed over to police.

The accused is already involved in as many as seven cases in Hyderabad and Nalgonda district.