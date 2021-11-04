One killed in quarrel while bursting crackers in Karnataka

According to the police, the incident has happened while Vinayak Kamath was bursting crackers at the parking space inside the apartment.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th November 2021 12:16 pm IST
Representational Image

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, one person was stabbed to death in a quarrel that triggered while bursting crackers in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the premises of Venkatesha Apartment in Car Street late on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Vinayaka Kamath.

According to the police, the incident has happened while Vinayak Kamath was bursting crackers at the parking space inside the apartment.

MS Education Academy

Accused Krishnananda Kini and his son Avinash started quarreling with the victim for bursting crackers. The arguments soon turned into a fight, after which the father and son stabbed Kamath.

Though, he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, Kamath has succumbed to injuries. His family has lodged a complaint against the accused persons in this regard.

The Bandar police have registered a case and obtained CCTV footage from the spot. The police say that, the accused had also fought with the victim four days ago for a petty reason.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button