One lane on highways should be kept free for ambulances, VIPs, says Karnataka minister

The minister claimed that the reservation of a lane for VIPs is as per government regulations.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th September 2021 2:52 pm IST
Karnataka Minister, Shivaram Hebbar (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: One lane on highways should be kept free for ambulances and VIPs, said Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar on Thursday.

“As part of a system of democracy, it is essential to keep one lane free on highways for ambulances and VIPs,” he said.

“The ambulances are not occupying the lanes 24/7. Hence, VIPs are free to use those lanes. It is a system of democracy,” he said.

Earlier last month, the Minister had stoked controversy by claiming after the Mysuru gang rape case that such “incidents happen all the time”.

