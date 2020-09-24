One more complaint lodged against Deccan hospitals

Hyderabad: One more complaint has been lodged against city based controversial Deccan hospitals. The nurses of the hospitals have lodged a complaint against the management of the hospital with the Panjagutta police station alleging that the management was not paying them Covid 19 incentives.

The nurses have urged the police to take action against the hospital management for cheating them. It is a known fact that the state government had cancelled the permission granted to the hospitals for collecting huge amount of fee from gullible Patients in violation of the government rules. The Health department of the state had taken action against the hospital after receiving complaints from several patients on its whatsapp number.

Source: NSS