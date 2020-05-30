One more COVID-19 death in Raj; 49 new cases take tally to 8,414

Jaipur: One more COVID-19 death and 49 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, officials said.

The death was reported from Jaipur and took the total number of fatalities in the state to 185 including 89 in the state capital alone.

The fresh cases include eight each from Kota, Udaipur and Churu, 4 from Barmer, 3 each from Dholpur, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Karauli, 2 each from Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur and Jaipur and one each from Ganganagar, Baran and Hanumangarh.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 8,414 while the maximum cases are from Jaipur (1,934).

A total of 5,290 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 4,585 have discharged so far. There are 2,939 active cases in the state now, officials said.

Source: PTI

