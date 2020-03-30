menu
search
30 Mar 2020, Mon
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

Posted by Qayam Published: March 30, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

Port Blair: A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.

He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said.

The man has been admitted to the G B Pant Hospital, where a 48-bed isolation ward was set up to attend to coronavirus patients.

The islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, have been put on alert following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved