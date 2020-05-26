One staff, 10 inmates of Rohini jail recover from COVID-19

New Delhi: One staff and 10 inmates of Rohini Jail have recovered from COVID-19 and have tested negative for the disease, according to officials. With this the count of coronavirus cases in Delhi prisons stands at 9, including three staff.

Head Warder of Central Jail-10 Rohini had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 15.

The warder, who was asymptomatic, was kept in a government quarantine facility in Sonipat. His test came negative on May 22, and he is set to resume his duties after home rest of seven days as recommended by doctors.

The first inmate who recovered had tested positive on May 13 and was shifted to LNJP hospital. 15 others who were sharing his barrack had also tested positive for the infection and were isolated and kept under watch.

Out of these 15 inmates, 14 remained asymptomatic and upon COVID-19 tests being conducted results of 10 have come out to be negative on May 25.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, Delhi has 14,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, 6,771 of these have been cured and discharged. 276 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the national capital.

Source: ANI

