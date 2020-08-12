One third of marriages in Abu Dhabi end in divorces in first year

Abu Dhabi: According to Salama Al-Amimi, the Director-General of Ma’an Authority, 28% of marriages in Abu Dhabi end in divorce during the first year, and the rate rises to 50% during the first three years of marriage.

Ma’an is an organization established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi.

It brings together the government, the private sector and civil society to support a culture of social contribution and participation. The authority delivers solutions for social challenges with four main pillars of work – social investment fund, social incubator program, social volunteering program and social impact bonds.



In a virtual session held by the Community Contributions Authority – Together on the importance of enhancing family cohesion, Salama Al-Amimi said: “Over the years, we have witnessed a fundamental change in the lifestyle of community members. This, in turn, affects the family system. Therefore, it is important with the change in the patterns of life and the systems surrounding us, to look at the concepts of family cohesion to create this balance between our concepts and the environment surrounding the quality of life.”

She outlined results of a questionnaire on Quality of Life index which showed that 13% of the respondents feel isolated from the people around them and that 46% of the respondents say that the time they spend with the family is not enough.

Noting the need to find modern, unconventional solutions that suit the current generations and help support and support family cohesion, Salama stressed on moving away from the usual solutions for family interference, emphasising the need for those who are about to get married have an idea of family life and everyday life.