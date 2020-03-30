One-year diploma in Infection Prevention to be offered by UoH

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad announces the launch of the One-Year pg diploma in InfectionPrevention and Control (PGDIPC) Distance Learning Program through the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad.

This is a collaborative program of the School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad & Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), Hyderabad with the mandate of building and enhancing capacity to address Prevention and Control of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI).

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile explained, “we need this cadre of trained personnel and the fact that at least 100,000 such professionals are needed in the Indian context alone as per an estimate. I hope that the multi-faceted professionals who will become successful from this program will make sure that our institutions and communities will become a safer place for everyone through their efforts. I am also particularly happy that this program will be on an easily accessible and user-friendly distance mode meeting the requirements of those who are already working and want to enhance their capacity and get coveted accreditation individually and their institutions”.

Prof. P. Prakash Babu, Dean, School of Medical Sciences conveyed how the university and especially the school is uniquely placed to collaborate and offer this program. He said that with the institution of eminence and graded autonomy status for the university and also being a public university they have a large role to play in outreach and social responsibility.

Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, President, Infection Control Academy of India, was profuse in thanking the University for this Collaboration and making it possible to offer this program which is the first of its kind anywhere in the developing world and also in Asia. It also fits into the mandate for which IFCAI was established, he opined. He said that his staff and volunteers along with the university e-learning centre have innovatively put together the self-learning and teaching material in a user-friendly format for the benefit of the learners.

Prof. B.R. Shamanna, along with Dr. M. Varalakshmi, from the School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad is the Course Coordinators of the program with 2 semesters. The Programme emphasizes the interesting pedagogy that follows a “hear-see-do” approach which is critical to deep learning in programs such as these.

SIAST NEWS

