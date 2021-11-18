One-year-old girl falls to death from fifth floor of building

Hyderabad: One-year-old girl died on Wednesday while she was under treatment at a hospital, after falling from a building in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred when the girl who has been identified as Akshara was playing by herself. It is said that her parents were not around at the time of the incident.

Soon after the incident, her parents Shiva and Ankita rushed the kid to the hospital. Later, the kid succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Niloufer hospital.

Habeebnagar Circle Inspector Narender said, “At the time of the incident, her parents were away for work and the grandmother was not with the kid for a while. She slipped through the grills and crashed to the ground” Reported The New Indian Express.

The CI further stated that “The grill in the house balcony has gaps wide enough for a child to squeeze through.” The police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.