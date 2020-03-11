OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G devices, confirms CEO Pete Lau

A+ A-

Beijing: With the forthcoming OnePlus 8 series launch around the corner, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming series phones will indeed all be 5G-ready.

Speaking exclusively to CNET, Lau explained that “going forward, we are all in on 5G”.

“I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We have been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward, and one we’re very much committed to,” the report quoted Lau as saying.

As per report, the company is expected to launch its next generation of phones in April, although an official date is yet to be confirmed.

Putting together all the rumours and speculations, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

A OnePlus 8 Pro prototype was recently spotted, hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.