OnePlus 9 may come with flat display, reverse wireless charging

New Delhi: OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship series the OnePlus 9 in March next year and now a new report has claimed that the smartphone will have a flat display as well as reverse wireless charging support.



The device will have 30W fast wireless charging, similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro. Secondly, the OnePlus 9 will have a 4500mAh battery compared to 4300mAh battery on the 8 Pro and will also come with 65W wired charging, reports XDA Developers.



The upcoming series will include the Oneplus 9 and 9 Pro, as usual. But now a new report suggests that a budget variant, possibly the OnePlus 9 Lite, will also arrive alongside its flagship counterparts.

OnePlus 9 Lite

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.



Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.



The handset may ship with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

