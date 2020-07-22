OnePlus launches affordable premium ‘Nord’ in India at Rs 24,999

New Delhi: OnePlus on Tuesday launched an affordable premium smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market.

Key Specs

Display 6.44-inch (1080×2400)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Front Camera 32MP + 8MP

Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

RAM 6GB

Storage 64GB

Battery Capacity 4115mAh

OS Android 10

The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won’t be available until September.

The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.

“We are excited to finally bring a more accessible OnePlus smartphone that confidently stands alongside other products in the OnePlus family,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

“The OnePlus Nord combines a flagship camera along with our signature features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS, and Warp Charge 30T to deliver a best-in-class smartphone experience”.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports features including Night Mode, Reading Mode, and Video Enhancer.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn’t support expansion via a microSD card.

The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter.

The device houses a dual selfie camera setup at the front, a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

OnePlus has brought the OnePlus Buds as its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds for Rs 4,990.

General

Brand OnePlus Model Nord Release date 21st July 2020 Launched in India Yes Form factor Touchscreen Dimensions (mm) 158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20 Weight (g) 184.00 Battery capacity (mAh) 4115 Removable battery No Fast charging Proprietary Wireless charging No Colours Blue Marble, Gray Onyx

Display

Screen size (inches) 6.44 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 1080×2400 pixels Protection type Gorilla Glass Aspect ratio 20:9

Hardware

Processor 2.4GHz octa-core Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Internal storage 64GB Expandable storage No

Camera

Rear camera 48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Dual LED Front camera 32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45) Pop-Up Camera No Front autofocus No Front flash No

Software

Operating system Android 10 Skin OxygenOS 10.5

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 5.10 NFC Yes USB Type-C Yes Number of SIMs 2 Active 4G on both SIM cards Yes SIM 1 SIM Type Nano-SIM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes 5G Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes SIM 2 SIM Type Nano-SIM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes 5G Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes

Source: IANS