OnePlus launches affordable premium ‘Nord’ in India at Rs 24,999

New Delhi: OnePlus on Tuesday launched an affordable premium smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market.
Key Specs
- Display 6.44-inch (1080×2400)
- Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Front Camera 32MP + 8MP
- Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
- RAM 6GB
- Storage 64GB
- Battery Capacity 4115mAh
- OS Android 10
The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.
The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won’t be available until September.
The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.
“We are excited to finally bring a more accessible OnePlus smartphone that confidently stands alongside other products in the OnePlus family,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.
“The OnePlus Nord combines a flagship camera along with our signature features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS, and Warp Charge 30T to deliver a best-in-class smartphone experience”.
The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.
The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.
The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports features including Night Mode, Reading Mode, and Video Enhancer.
The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn’t support expansion via a microSD card.
The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter.
The device houses a dual selfie camera setup at the front, a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.
OnePlus has brought the OnePlus Buds as its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds for Rs 4,990.
General
|Brand
|OnePlus
|Model
|Nord
|Release date
|21st July 2020
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Dimensions (mm)
|158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20
|Weight (g)
|184.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|4115
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Wireless charging
|No
|Colours
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
Display
|Screen size (inches)
|6.44
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Resolution
|1080×2400 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
Hardware
|Processor
|2.4GHz octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|No
Camera
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45)
|Pop-Up Camera
|No
|Front autofocus
|No
|Front flash
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Skin
|OxygenOS 10.5
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.10
|NFC
|Yes
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|5G
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|5G
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes