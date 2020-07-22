OnePlus launches affordable premium ‘Nord’ in India at Rs 24,999

New Delhi: OnePlus on Tuesday launched an affordable premium smartphone, OnePlus Nord, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+64GB model in the India market.

Key Specs

  • Display 6.44-inch (1080×2400)
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Front Camera 32MP + 8MP
  • Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • RAM 6GB
  • Storage 64GB
  • Battery Capacity 4115mAh
  • OS Android 10

The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models will be available for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus.in starting August 4. However, the base 6GB + 64GB model won’t be available until September.

The device will be open for pre-booking starting July 22 at OnePlus Experience Stores and on Amazon.in starting July 28.

“We are excited to finally bring a more accessible OnePlus smartphone that confidently stands alongside other products in the OnePlus family,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

“The OnePlus Nord combines a flagship camera along with our signature features such as the 90 Hz Fluid Display, OxygenOS, and Warp Charge 30T to deliver a best-in-class smartphone experience”.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports features including Night Mode, Reading Mode, and Video Enhancer.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that doesn’t support expansion via a microSD card.

The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter.

The device houses a dual selfie camera setup at the front, a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

OnePlus has brought the OnePlus Buds as its first truly wireless (TWS) earbuds for Rs 4,990.

General

BrandOnePlus
ModelNord
Release date21st July 2020
Launched in IndiaYes
Form factorTouchscreen
Dimensions (mm)158.30 x 73.30 x 8.20
Weight (g)184.00
Battery capacity (mAh)4115
Removable batteryNo
Fast chargingProprietary
Wireless chargingNo
ColoursBlue Marble, Gray Onyx

Display

Screen size (inches)6.44
TouchscreenYes
Resolution1080×2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9

Hardware

Processor2.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM6GB
Internal storage64GB
Expandable storageNo

Camera

Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.75, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes
Rear flashDual LED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.45, 0.8-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.45)
Pop-Up CameraNo
Front autofocusNo
Front flashNo

Software

Operating systemAndroid 10
SkinOxygenOS 10.5

Connectivity

Wi-FiYes
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 5.10
NFCYes
USB Type-CYes
Number of SIMs2
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
5GYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
5GYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
Source: IANS
