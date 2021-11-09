OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition announced for Rs 37,999

Currently, there is no word yet as to when it will go on sale.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th November 2021 12:41 pm IST
OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition announced for Rs 37,999

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OnePlus has officially announced the Pac-Man Edition of the Nord 2.

According to the company, the smartphone will be sold in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 37,999.

Currently, there is no word yet as to when it will go on sale.

MS Education Academy

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition comes with games, challenges, and lots of exclusive PAC-MAN content throughout.

The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition bears the same specifications as the regular Nord 2 5G smartphone. The Pac-Man edition comes with a back that glows in the dark and will feature Pac-Man themes.

The smartphone boots Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Also Read
Hackers used Google Ads to steal cryptocurrencies worth $500K

“With the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, we have not just overhauled OxygenOS UI and filled it with nods to PAC-MAN. Instead, we’ve gamified the device’s software experience by inserting games, challenges, and lots of exclusive (and hidden) PAC-MAN content throughout, some of which you’ll need to unlock,” the firm said in a statement.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro unit. There is a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone houses a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Face unlock.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button