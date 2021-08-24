OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE receive OxygenOS updates

OnePlus has started rolling out two individual OTA updates for its Nord and Nord CE models from Monday. According to its community posts both the updates are scheduled for an incremental roll-out and may take a few days for all users to receive it.

OnePlus Nord is receiving OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 with different builds for different markets: 11.1.5.5.AC01AA for North America, 11.1.5.5.AC01DA for India and 11.1.5.5.AC01BA for Europe.

This update brings August security patch to the device as well as improved system stability. It also comes with few new features for the Ambient Display, such as a new screenshot feature for Always On Display (AOD) and new Bitmoji AOD which is co-designed with Snapchat.

The company says, this feature will liven up the ambient display with the user’s personal Bitmoji avatar, which updates throughout the day based on the user’s activities.

To activate it, the user has to open Settings> Customization> Clock on ambient display> Bitmoji.

OnePlus Nord CE is receiving OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 with different builds for different markets: 11.0.6.6.EB13DA for India, 11.0.6.6EB13BA for Europe and 11.0.6.6.EB13AA for North America.

This update brings the July security patch, improved system performance to the device and updates Google Mail Services to the 2021.06 version. The camera has been optimized to take better photos.

To check for the updates, users have to open Settings> System> select ‘System Updates’. The company advised the users to make sure the battery level is above 30% and minimum of 3GB of internal storage is available before flashing the build.