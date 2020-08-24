Online classes in Telangana from September 1

By SM Bilal Published: 24th August 2020 7:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: Finally the Government has officially okayed the online classes in all schools in Telangana state from September 1. An order to this effect was issued by Special Chief Secretary to Government (Education) Chitra Ramchandran on Monday.

According to the orders the online classes will be conducted through various modes such as digital/TV/T-SAT Network channel platforms.

The Government’s decision to permit online classes in all schools as part of e-learning and distance education.

The orders issued by the Government says, all the teachers should attend the schools regularly from August 27 and prepare necessary e-content lesson plans etc. With regard to the reopening of schools and commencement of regular classes, separate instructions will be issued as per the Government of India guidelines.

The order also says that, all schools should remain physically closed for students till further instructions by the Government.

