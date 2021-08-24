Online portal launched for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims to report lost items

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday launched an online portal for Hajj and Umrah performers who have lost items during their visits to holy site, local media reported on Monday.

Kingdom’s general authority for the guardianship of trust funds for minors and their counterparts called on the pilgrims to report their missing items on the online portal.

The authority describes the portal as an electronic service that Hajj and Umrah pilgrims can submit a report on the missing items with their descriptions and identification papers of their ownership to receive them.

Lost items, missing Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and loss of person with money can be reported on the following link.

The first group of Umrah pilgrims arrived in Madinah on August 21, after the first 50 pilgrims arrived at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah on August 13, after the Kingdom opened Umrah trips for foreigners on August 10, 2021.

Saudi Arabia stopped the Umrah after the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened it to vaccinated worshipers in October last year.

The Hajj took place in July this year and last year, although it was only accessible to a limited number of domestic worshipers.