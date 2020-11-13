Only 350 out of 1400 stalls booked for Hyderabad Numaish so far

Hyderabad: We are just a month and half away from the most recognized annual All India Industrial Exhibition. Though uncertainty looms over the popularly known Numaish, being held this time due to pandemic, almost 350 stalls have been booked till now. The ground accommodates around 1,400 stalls.

Numaish is a 45-day event held in Hyderabad which begins from January 1 every year.

Kashmiri stalls, Rajasthani stalls, swings, food stalls and others gather the public attraction at the event, making it almost a ritual for Hyderabad residents.

Since the past two years, the event was cancelled only twice i.e in 1947 and 1948 owing to struggle the state was facing during Independence. “In 80 years of the annual affair, only twice the event was cancelled, and that was during the 1940s,” recalled Prabha Shankar, secretary, Numaish, The News Minute told.

This year the bookings began on October 10 and will conclude on November 15.

“We have sought permission from the government of Telangana. If we get their approval, we will hold the event or else refund the entrepreneurs,” Prabha Shankar added.

“Numaish is the brainchild of the Osmania Graduates Association, which proposed a plan to promote local artisans and their products through the trade fair. The idea was approved by then Prime Minister of Hyderabad state, Sir Akbar Hydari. The first Numaish was held in 1938 in Public Gardens under the 7th Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan,” said Prabha Shankar, The News Minute told.

“After five years, the response for the exhibition was extraordinary, so the Nizam offered a lease of 50 years and provided a land of 30 acres for the exhibition,” he said. Initially the event was held for just 10 days; it was gradually extended for 45-days. Besides the stalls which customers visit to purchase sarees, bedsheets, carpets etc., the event offers great entertainment.

Last year, a major fire broke out at the exhibition, burning over 200 stalls to the ground.