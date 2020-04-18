Only one positive case in Nizamuddin: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi: The Jamaat event which is labelled to surge the count of positive cases in the country. Ironically, it was found that the Markaz area has only one positive case.

Speaking to South Asia’s leading multimedia news agency (ANI), Jain said, “We are screening and testing all the hot spot areas in the state. By now we have covered more than 6000 houses and over 30,000 citizens in the Markaz area and only one case turned out to be positive.”

“One positive case around the Markaz area was that of a beggar who sat out Nizamuddin every day,” Jain said.

Out of 1600 positive cases in the last few weeks, 1068 were marked to be attendees, who were stuck up in the Nizamuddin building during the event. Meanwhile, out of 30,000 tests and screening around the Nizamuddin area, only one resulted positive.

Jain also informed that the hotspots identified would continue to remain sealed as the chances of new cases emerging are from these areas is high. “The hotspots have been sealed from all corners and health workers are also going to these areas and checking for any symptomatic patients. The necessities required by people will be fulfilled,” he said.

