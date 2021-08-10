Only one state reported suspected death due to oxygen-shortage: centre

New Delhi: Punjab was the only state which informed the Centre about suspected deaths due to oxygen shortage, while all other states who have sent in their reports so far to the central government do not specifically mention deaths linked to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press briefing here today, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Joint Secretary, Lav Aggarwal said: “States were asked about deaths related to oxygen shortage. As per reports so far, one state informed us about suspected cases. All states that sent us reports so far, have not told us that they’ve specifically reported a death due to oxygen.”

Although the secretary did not mention the state in his media briefing, sources informed ANI that it was Punjab.

Recently, the Centre had asked States and Union territories to submit data related to deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 wave in the country.

The information was to be presented in Parliament before the monsoon session ends on August 13. Meanwhile, 31 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the overall number of infections to 5,99,514, said the state health bulletin.

As per the data provided by the state government, Punjab yesterday reported one death, pushing the cumulative death toll to 16,320. While the number of active cases in the state stood at 441, the total recoveries were 5,82,753, the bulletin said on Monday.

India on Tuesday reported 28,204 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily cases in 147 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.