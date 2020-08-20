OP Jindal Global University awarded coveted Jean Monnet Chair

New Delhi, Aug 20 : The European Union has awarded the OP Jindal Global University (JGU) with the Jean Monnet Chair. JGU thus became India’s only private university to be awarded the chair in 2020.

The Jean Monnet Modules, Chairs and Centres of Excellence are awarded annually. This year 1,447 eligible applications were submitted. India, in total, received five modules and chairs, across three universities.

The JGU Jean Monnet Chair was awarded 35,640 euros for its application. The award of Jean Monnet Chairs is considered a step towards establishing the Centre of Excellence.

The JGU has received the coveted Jean Monnet Chair on ‘Multi-dimensional Approaches to the Understanding of the EU Data Protection Framework’.

The award of the Chair at JGU is one of only two such awards across India. JGU is the only private university in India to receive the award in 2020, the other being JNU.

JGU also secured the largest grant amount awarded by the EU for the Jean Monnet Chair in India.

C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, said, “This is indeed a proud and historic moment for JGU to have received the much coveted and prestigious award – a truly remarkable achievement. The award of the Jean Monnet Chair for JGU reflects the outstanding contribution of the faculty members of JGU in teaching, research and institution building. The Chair has created a new intellectual imagination with adequate funding and resources for advancing the cause of knowledge creation and dissemination of European studies in India. It is also an opportune time to pursue this work when the vision of multilateralism is facing a global challenge and new visions of collaboration, partnership and global engagement needs to be created for the future.”

These Chairs foster teaching and research excellence among university professors in areas connected to the European Union Studies.

The Jean Monnet Chair that successfully received the grant in JGU includes Indranath Gupta (Jean Monnet Chair – Academic Coordinator), Professor, Jindal Global Law School and Dean of Research (Projects, Grants and Publications), along with Avirup Bose, Associate Professor, Jindal Global Law School, Chitresh Kumar, Associate Professor, Jindal Global Business School, and Krishna Deo Singh Chauhan, Assistant Professor, Jindal Global Law School.

Gupta, as the Chair holder, said, “The award of the Chair is a testament to the institutional leadership of JGU in supporting research and scholarship. JGU has been at the forefront of teaching and research in a range of disciplinary areas, including European Studies. I am indebted to my University and delighted to have received this exceptional recognition”.

