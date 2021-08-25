Open-air class for slum children

Kolkata: A policeman of the city police's South West Traffic Guard, checks the homework of slum children during a class at an open space beside the Majerhat railway station, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. These slum children have been deprived of education as they are not able to afford online classes, and the schools, colleges and other educational bodies are also closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: A slum child attends a class conducted by the police personnel of the city police's South West Traffic Guard, at an open space beside the Majerhat railway station, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. These slum children have been deprived of education as they are not able to afford online classes, and the schools, colleges and other educational bodies are also closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra)