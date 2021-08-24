Opening Ceremony for 2020 Paralympics

Tokyo: Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium viewed from Shibuya Sky observation deck during the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. AP\/PTI Tokyo: Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. AP\/PTI Tokyo: The national flag of Japan is brought into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. AP\/PTI