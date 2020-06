Hyderabad: State minister of Education Sabitha Indira Reddy said that in view of spike in coronavirus cases in Telangana, the government has not taken any decision regarding opening of schools so far.

She said the central government has decided to start educational activities in schools from August 1 however no decision is taken by the state government as corona cases are fast rising in the state.

Some schools in Hyderabad have already started online classes.

Source: Siasat news