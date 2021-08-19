OPPO announces camera innovations for smartphones

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday unveiled a series of breakthroughs in smartphone imaging technology focused on upgrades to sensors, modules and next-generation under-screen camera technology.

The company said that it has been focusing on self-development and optimisation of underlying imaging technologies in order to enable users to “capture the beauty in life with ease”.

“Included in these innovations — OPPO’s next-generation RGBW sensor, the 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, Five-axis OIS technology and next-generation under-screen camera with a series of proprietary AI algorithms,” the company said in a statement.

“Utilising these new technologies, OPPO has achieved a great leap in smartphone imaging technology covering various imaging capabilities, including light-sensitivity, zoom capability, stabilization, future product form factor pre-research and more,” it added.

According to OPPO, the company’s next-generation RGBW sensor significantly improves light sensitivity by introducing additional white sub-pixels (W), ground-breaking DTI technology and self-developed 4-in-1 pixel algorithm.

As a result of these innovations, the new sensor allows for 60 per cent more light to be captured than previous sensors while achieving an up to 35 per cent reduction in noise to deliver much clearer and brighter images in low-light conditions, the company claimed.

More than just improving low-light photo capturing, the next-generation RGBW sensor is also able to make portraits more expressive in both photo and video with enhancements to skin, texture and contrast.

The new sensor will be commercially released in OPPO products from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new-released module is the 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, which redesigns the underlying structural module at the hardware level.

It adopts G+P (glass+plastic) lens technology for the first time, introducing two ultra-thin, high-precision aspheric glass lenses to significantly boost optical effects, such as minimizing stray light.

The company also showcased its next-generation under-screen camera solution for future smartphones. The innovative pixel geometry ensures a 400-PPI high-quality display in the under-screen camera area.