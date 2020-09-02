Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro musical launch in India today

New Delhi: Leading smartphone company Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphones in F series in India on Wednesday. The Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro, which will be launched into the Indian markets today, will fall into the budget and mid-range categories respectively. They succeed the Oppo F15 launched early this year.

How to watch the live-stream?

Oppo will launch the new Oppo f17 series smartphones via a virtual launch at 7 pm on Wednesday. It will host the first-ever musical launch event with artists like Hardy Sandhu and Raftaar performing.

The event will be live-streamed on Oppo’s YouTube channel, their social media pages, and Oppo India’s website.

Expected features, specifications, price

Starting with the Oppo F17 Pro, the device is touted as the sleekest phone of 2020 and will come with six cameras in total; a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back and front dual cameras. It could come with various AI-backed camera features such as AI Super Clear Portrait, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Color Portrait, and AI Beautification 2.0 The smartphone will sport a dual punch-hole display and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. Additionally, it could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and run ColorOS based on Android 10.

The vanilla Oppo F17, on the other hand, is likely to feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. On the camera front, it could feature 16MP quad rear cameras and a single 16MP front camera. The F17, much like the F17 Pro is expected to get a 4,000mAh battery with the same 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

It is probable that while Oppo F17 could fall under Rs 20,000 bracket, Oppo F17 Pro will be priced under Rs. 25,000.