OPPO India plans to launch 6 5G devices this year

New Delhi, Jan 18 : OPPO India on Monday said that it is aiming to launch more than six 5G-enabled devices in India this year, as 5G-ready and Internet of Things (IoT) product categories become important for smartphone players in the country.

OPPO has set up its first 5G innovation lab in India for the overseas market that will further support the company in developing core 5G technologies and elevating global 5G experience.

“In 2021, we will carry on this growth legacy with much more innovative products and concepts to make the life of our users even better. Building upon our 5G and IoT product category will be one of the key focus areas for us,” Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India, told IANS.

“Aligned with this strategy. we have added Reno5 Pro 5G and EncoX True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones for our Indian customers,” he added.

Arif discussed the company’s India plans on the sidelines of the launch of a new device called Reno5 Pro.

“Our Reno series has been the epitome of consumer-centric innovation and one of the most loved smartphone devices. All the editions of Reno have been very well received around the world and in India, it witnessed a growth of over 50 per cent in Q3 2020,” Arif informed.

Reno5 Pro 5G is equipped with industry-first features like ‘AI Video’, Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) portrait video system and MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

“In 2020, we observed an emerging trend of shooting videos with rapid growth in mobile apps like Instagram, Reels or YouTube , or micro and short film platforms,” the OPPO India executive said.

The Reno5 Pro 5G will be manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility.

The manufacturing at Greater Noida plant has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year.

The company’s Hyderabad hub, first-ever R&D centre outside of China, is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies.

The India R&D team of OPPO is also working closely with leading industry chain partners like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, among others.

OPPO said it has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.