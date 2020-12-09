OPPO patents smartphone with detachable cameras: Report

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 3:11 pm IST
OPPO patents smartphone with detachable cameras: Report

Beijing, Dec 9 : Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has patented a new smartphone with detachable cameras, meaning the module that has cameras onboard can be removed and attached anytime.

This patent was filed by Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation), reports GizmoChina.

The rectangular camera module can be removed anytime and used to click selfies using a USB-C connector.

According to the patent, this camera module on the OPPO phone will have two cameras in circular designs and a pill-shaped cutout possibly for LED flash.

The camera module would come with the USB Type-C connector and can bend at two angles — 90-degrees and 180-degrees.

READ:  San Francisco to adopt stay-at-home order to contain Covid-19

The patent further reveals that the motherboard of the camera module will include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC for remote communication. It will additionally have a lithium chargeable battery.

In addition, the rest of this device will look identical to how some other smartphones look.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 3:11 pm IST
Back to top button