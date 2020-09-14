OPPO unveils Android 11-based robust ColorOS 11

Beijing/New Delhi, Sep 14 : Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced ColorOS 11 as its latest version of custom Android software based on the latest Android 11.

ColorOS 11 will be released in a batch-by-batch approach, starting with the Find X2 Series and Reno3 Series.

The complete rollout will cover 28-plus phone models, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series.

“The ColorOS team has heeded the user feedback for greater UI customisation, offering a more personalised UI that encompasses a wide range of features,” Lynn Ni, OPPO ColorOS Design Project Lead, said in a statement.

ColorOS 11 aims to offer an unprecedented level of UI customisation to help users unleash their imagination and personalize their experience. Users can essentially create their own Always-On Display, theme, and wallpaper, as well as fonts, icons, and ringtones.

ColorOS 11 is equipped with robust features that improve work and life efficiency.

Among them is the ‘Three-Finger Translate’ powered by Google Lens, the first feature co-created by OPPO and Google. It captures and translates text through a simple screenshot taken with a three-finger gesture.

Flexdrop, another new feature, provides a simple and intuitive solution for multi-tasking. Users can watch video and text at the same time, which is particularly useful for gamers and video-lovers.

To maximise available battery, the new Super Power Saving Mode lets users select six apps to run in low-battery situations, said the company.

In addition, ColorOS 11 incorporates stock Android 11’s newly added privacy options while creating a series of additional privacy protection and data security features.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.