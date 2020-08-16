Opponents of Belarusian Prez to protest for 2nd day

Minsk, Aug 16 : Opponents of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are set to gather in Minsk on Sunday for a second day of protests against the results of last week’s disputed election, which were in favour of the incumbent leader.

The “March for Freedom” comes amid growing anger over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at subsequent protests, reports the BBC.

The unrest erupted after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in last week’s election, the result of which has been condemned amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging.

According to the Central Election Commission, the President, who has been in power since 1994, won 80.1 per cent of the vote, while the main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered only 10.12 per cent.

The rallies were also against Lukashenko saying that Russia had agreed to offer security assistance in the case of external military threats.

Meanwhile, a pro-government demonstration has also been called on Sunday and the President himself is thought to be in attendance, the BBC reported.

“All those who love their Motherland and are against splitting the country into two opposing sides will gather for this rally,” organising group Belaya Rus said on Facebook.

Video posted on social media showed columns of buses on the roads and arriving in Minsk from other cities.

In Saturday’s protests, thousands of people waved flags, lit candles and laid flowers at the scene close to the metro station where one of the protesters, Alexander Taraikovsky, died on August 10.

Many chanted “Leave!” – a call for President Lukashenko to resign – and some carried signs with slogans against police violence.

