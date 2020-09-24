Opposition did not oppose any provisions in Farm Bills: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 24 : Following the uproar by the Opposition over the passing of the three contentious Agricultural Bills by both houses of Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Congress and the Opposition of misleading the country on the Farm Bills.

Tomar said the Congress was playing politics by misleading the farmers over the Farm Bills across the country. Such type of politics not only weakens the party but the country as well.

Tomar told farmers’ organizations and farmers across the country that the Bills for agrarian reforms will dramatically change their lives. These Bills were in the interest of the farmers and sets them free from the clutches of middlemen.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Tomar said, “No member of the Opposition opposed any provisions in the Bills. The Opposition’s speeches revolved around the things which were not there or cannot be in the Bills as well as which are not related to the Bills. This proves that the provisions of the Bills are farmer-friendly. There is no party in a position to oppose them.”

The Minister said the Bills related to agricultural reforms will help the farmers to get a fair price for their produce. They will be helpful in improving the economic condition of the farmers due to which they will be able to grow better crops.

The farmers will also be exposed to newer technology. As a result of these Bills, the farmers will be able to get a fair value for their produce even before sowing. Tomar said both these bills were extensively discussed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.