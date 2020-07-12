Opposition is making meaningless criticism on Mosques demolitions: HM

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has refuted the criticism made by the leaders of the opposition parties over the demolition of mosque and temple in the Secretariat and described it as meaningless.

The Home Minister, in a media statement on Sunday, said that the leaders of opposition parties criticized the move even after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that a new mosque and temple would be built as part of the new Secretariat. He said that the Chief Minister has clearly announced the new Secretariat would be inaugurated only after offering prayers in the new mosque and temple in its premises. Therefore, he said that there was no point in carrying out unnecessary propaganda.

Mahmood Ali said that the opposition parties could not see the development plans being made by the State Government and that their existence would be questionable if these development programmes continue in the future. He clarified that CM KCR was a secular leader and he was working for the welfare of all religions. “Telangana people are aware that the Chief Minister is already renovating a historic temple in Yadagirgutta. For him, building a mosque and temple in the Secretariat is not a big problem,” he said.

The Home Minister has advised opposition parties’ leaders not to create confusion among the public in this issue