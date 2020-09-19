Optimum Nutrition announced as RCB’s ‘official nutrition partner’

New Delhi, Sep 19 : Sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition on Saturday announced its partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The company said in a statement that it has signed on as RCB’s “official nutrition partner” for the season that got underway on Saturday.

“The brand will be engaging its wide range of products during its association with the team,” it said.

“It is indeed a great opportunity to be associated with team RCB. It’s our honour to have partnered with one of the best T20 cricket teams in this season. We look forward to a long term partnership with the team. With Optimum Nutrition, our objective is to further build a broader consumer base in India and highlight the brand’s wide range of functional products,” said Optimum Nutrition MD Satyavrat Pendharkar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.