Oracle India’s country head, wife booked for cheating Hyd-based media house

Hyderabad: City police are investigating a fraud case against Gurgaon-based one Pradeep Agarwal and his wife Meenu for reportedly duping a Hyderabad-based media house to the tune of around 36 lakh for an interior designing project.

The Jubilee Hills police served notices to its former Pradeep Agarwal, the MD of MADS Creations Private Limited, at Gurgaon on Monday.

Pradeep Agarwal’s LinkedIn profile says he is a “Senior Director – Cloud at Oracle, also formerly country manager Google”. Police have written to Oracle to verify his claims, for further action, New Indian Express said in a report.

Pradeep’s wife Meenu Agarwal is the founder and principal designer of MADS Creations and is the prime accused in the case. A case has been booked against the couple, Alam and Drishti Agarwal under sections 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC.

Pradeep has been asked to submit an explanation within a week.

The complainant informed the police that they had approached MADS with a plan to upgrade one of the floors of their offices and in the process handed them the interior plans and other related documents. The two signed an agreement to develop the premises for Rs 1,06,20,000 inclusive of the GST, the report said.

The media house first transferred Rs 50 lakh in December last and Rs 30 lakh in January, 2021. MADS then deployed one Rasheed to oversee the works after the client provided space for storing the material on the premises. However, the client was unable to access the storage room as Rasheed kept it locked up.

“Rasheed had locked up the premises with fraudulent intentions to harm our right over the property. The modus operandi of Meenu Agarwal and her team is clear and they have succeeded in manipulating us by making false and frivolous promises. In fact, the company is further pressuring us to pay more money without completing any of the work,” the complaint read.