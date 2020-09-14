Oracle to protect key customer data with Cloud Guard

San Francisco, Sep 14 : Cloud major Oracle on Monday announced the availability of Oracle Cloud Guard and Oracle Maximum Security Zones that will automate threat response and quickly and efficiently reduce customers cloud security risk at no additional cost.

Oracle said it has become the first public cloud provider to activate security policy enforcement of best practices automatically from day one so customers can prevent misconfiguration errors and deploy workloads securely.

“Security has been a critical design consideration across Oracle Cloud for years. We believe security should be foundational and built in, and customers shouldn’t be forced to make tradeoffs between security and cost,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

For day-to-day operations, Oracle Cloud Guard continuously monitors configurations and activities to identify threats and automatically acts to remediate them across all Oracle Cloud global regions.

With these capabilities, Oracle is the only cloud service provider to offer a cloud security posture management dashboard at no additional cost, with numerous pre-built tools that automate response to reduce customer risk quickly and efficiently, the company said.

“With Oracle Cloud Guard and Oracle Maximum Security Zones’ security automation and embedded expertise, customers can feel confident running their business-critical workloads on Oracle Cloud,” Magouyrk added.

