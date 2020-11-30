Ordinance on religious conversions a hasty action: Mayawati

Lucknow, Nov 30 : The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday objected to the promulgation of an ordinance on religious conversions by the Uttar Pradesh government and dubbed it a “hasty action”.

The opposition Samajwadi Party too has opposed the new ordinance.

“The ordinance has been brought forth in a hasty manner by the government against love jihad; it is fraught with many apprehensions. Forcible and deceitful conversions anywhere in the country are neither recognised nor accepted. Many laws are already in effect in this regard. The BSP demands that the government reconsider the step,” BSP leader Mayawati tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave nod to the ordinance on religious conversions, paving the way for its enforcement across the state with immediate effect.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, was sent to the Raj Bhavan for necessary action last Wednesday after the Cabinet approval a day earlier.

The ordinance will now have to be passed in both Houses of the state legislature within six months.

According to the ordinance, change of religion of a woman solely for the purpose of marriage will lead to the annulment of such marriage.

As per the ordinance, for religious conversion, parties concerned will have to declare before prescribed authority that such change of religion is totally voluntary.

The person(s) concerned will also have to declare that there was no temptation or pressure of any kind whatsoever on them for the conversion.

The parties concerned will have to inform the District Magistrate two months in advance on the prescribed pro forma regarding the plan to change one’s religion. Violation of the provisions are punishable by jail terms ranging from six months to three years.

Those involved in the change of religion of a woman solely for the purpose of marriage will be jailed. Prosecution of the accused in the non-bailable offence will be taken up in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class. The convict can get sentenced to jail terms ranging from one to five years.

